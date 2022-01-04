JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

