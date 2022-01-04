JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $290.03 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003952 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $290.03 million and $29.25 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.73 or 0.08220289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,948.15 or 1.00061958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007542 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 159,828,538 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

