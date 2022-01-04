John M. Keane Buys 25,000 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

