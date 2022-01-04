Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.62

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.62 and last traded at $274.08, with a volume of 5306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.83.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

