Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.62

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.62 and last traded at $274.08, with a volume of 5306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.83.
JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
