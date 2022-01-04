Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the November 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 102,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,480. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.