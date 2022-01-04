JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JAGI stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 448 ($6.04). 93,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,811. The firm has a market cap of £437.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.68. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 404.77 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.41).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

