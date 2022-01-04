JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,858 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 239,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,380,726 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

