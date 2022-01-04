Jupiter Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.37 or 0.08075361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.42 or 0.99904775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

