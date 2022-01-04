Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.94. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

