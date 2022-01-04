KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 8.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.99. 361,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,597,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,205,000 after buying an additional 771,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KE by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,854,000 after purchasing an additional 837,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 156,198 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

