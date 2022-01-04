Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,187 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

