Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $21,436.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020468 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

