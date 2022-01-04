Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €90.00 ($102.27) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Daimler stock traded up €1.11 ($1.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €68.70 ($78.07). 2,654,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.95. Daimler has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

