Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

