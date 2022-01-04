Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average of $215.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

