Keybank National Association OH Has $56.29 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $56,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $231.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.