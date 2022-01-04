Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,405,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $49.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.