Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 314.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

