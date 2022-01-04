Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,066 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

