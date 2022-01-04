Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,235 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

