Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Reduced by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

