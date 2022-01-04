Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.10

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 21167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

