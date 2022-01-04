Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,612. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

