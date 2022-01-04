Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.73 ($116.74).

FRA KGX opened at €98.12 ($111.50) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of €96.93 and a 200-day moving average of €90.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

