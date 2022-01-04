Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kohl’s by 26.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kohl’s by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

