La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of La-Z-Boy worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

