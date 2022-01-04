LABS Group (LABS) Price Down 5.8% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $157,816.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

