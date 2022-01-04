Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

