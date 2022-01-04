LCX Market Cap Hits $142.46 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $142.46 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LCX has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LCX

LCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,109,241 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

