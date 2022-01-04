Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LEMIF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
