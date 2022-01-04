Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 27,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.