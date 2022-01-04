L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Up 105.4% in December

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNFA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. L&F Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

