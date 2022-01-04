Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,509 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.29% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

