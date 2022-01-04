Lincoln National Corp Has $558,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

