Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

