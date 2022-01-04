Lincoln National Corp Sells 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,690.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,737.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,768.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

