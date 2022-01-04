Litecoin Price Reaches $146.94 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $10.19 billion and approximately $786.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $146.94 or 0.00319742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,343,295 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

