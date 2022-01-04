Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $121.08. 93,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.