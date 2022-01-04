Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $26,601.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,979,963 coins and its circulating supply is 22,904,536 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.