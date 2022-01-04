LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,753.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 61.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $911,479.23 and approximately $5,753.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00390195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010305 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.18 or 0.01329162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.