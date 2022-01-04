Longitude Cayman Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 1.2% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,367,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

AEO opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

