Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lonking stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Lonking has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

