Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lonking stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Lonking has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Lonking
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.