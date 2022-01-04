L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

