Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 527,838 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rollins by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

