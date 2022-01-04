Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Apollo Global Management worth $35,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,311 shares of company stock valued at $54,268,154. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

