Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.05 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NVR worth $28,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of NVR by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,757.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,430.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,165.61. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,885.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

