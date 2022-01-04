Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $60.79 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,341 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of LKQ worth $60,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after buying an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

