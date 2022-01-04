Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 119,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

BAC stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

