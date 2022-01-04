Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 122,198 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,198 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

