LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.